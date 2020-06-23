Monona Public Library may look quiet on the outside, but inside, the staff is as busy as ever.
While the Forward Dane plan from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows the community to gradually open, COVID-19 is still present. To make your next visit as safe as possible, Monona library is adjusting its services and will continue to do so as the library incrementally reopens the building and expands services available to the public.
The library is adjusting as quickly as the city, county, state and national landscape is, anticipating rapid changes and adjusting as needed. Library staff have worked hard to determine the best methods of expanding services slowly while maintaining our new health and cleaning protocols in this time of COVID-19.
What will returning to the Monona Public Library look like? For Ryan Claringbole, library director, that question is at the top of his mind. The space available to visitors is restricted to encourage more of an in-and-out express visit.
“At this time, we’re encouraging brief and purposeful visits,” said Claringbole. “That will be a big shift for us all, because we’re used to encouraging people to take their time and browse the shelves.”
Staff have installed barricades and caution tape to delineate which areas are available and which areas are temporarily unavailable.
“We’re adapting our spaces, making sure the public and library staff are working together to ensure a safe, healthy environment for everyone,” said Sally Buffat, business and facility coordinator. “We’re stepping up sanitation, and we’re installing floor stickers to remind people of social distance while checking items out or waiting for the elevator.”
All staff will wear a mask, and for the protection of other people, the library requests that those who visit wear a mask as well.
What to expect
No public browsing in the library shelves will be allowed at this time.
The building will be open for people to pick up their holds or to use computers starting Monday, June 29.
Hours will be from 2-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2-6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays (closed July 4).
Reduced hours when the library is open to the public will allow for more thorough cleaning, quarantining and shelving; it also helps to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
Capacity at the library will be limited to 16 visitors at any one time
A greeter will meet visitors at the main entrance and let people in based on the number currently inside. As people leave, others will be admitted.
People waiting outside will be asked to maintain social distance until it’s their turn to enter.
For those who are not comfortable going into the building, curbside service will still be available, but by appointment only. Call 222-6127 for an appointment.
Three computers will be available for public use.
There will be limited access to staff for technical assistance at the computers.
The book drop located outside the main entrance will be open all the hours the library is open. Returned items are quarantined and are not checked in immediately. All due dates have been extended to August.
A sanitizing station is at the main entrance is for each visitor to disinfect hands on the way in and on the way out.
Other changes
Amelia Speight, circulation supervisor, reports that delivery of items from partner libraries in the South Central Library System is starting to pick up considerably with items being delivered to Monona Public Library three days a week.
“It’s a much slower process, though,” she said. “When items are put into delivery, South Central Library System receives them and quarantines everything for 72 hours. When Monona Library receives items, we quarantine all items again for 72 hours before processing holds and putting them on the shelf. This is for the safety of our patrons, as well as staff members who are handling hundreds of items per day.”
The 2020 summer reading program – “A Summer to Imagine Your Story” – is going virtual.
“The online program will be filled with fairy tales and folklore, fascinating forests and mysterious lands, super science and other great learning activities ... just in a new format,” said Karen Wendt, youth services coordinator.
In past times of hardship, libraries have been the place people rely on to get them through. With this unprecedented health crisis, Monona Public Library staff have been working behind the scenes to provide patrons with the services they rely upon, in a virtual form.
“We have been assisting the public with a variety of requests, from health and government information, to storytimes and homework help,” said Jenna Assmus, adult services coordinator. “We have been here every step of the way to help support and enrich the lives of Monona and Madison eastside residents.”
“We are doing our best to restore services,” added Claringbole. “Just like our community, the library will look different over the next few months as we continue to adapt and change so that we can provide you the services you have come to expect from Monona Public Library. Our goal for the next phase is opening up more of the building so the public can browse the shelves. At this point, we are making sure the library building is safe so we can see the faces of our community members again.”
