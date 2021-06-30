The Monona Community Festival will return this weekend, after the 2020 festivities were cancelled due to COVID-19.
The community festival will run on July 2, 3 and 4 at Winnequah Park, 1055 Nichols Road.
After a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is back with all its normal activities.
“After a year of missing out on all of the summer events we all love, I am happy to announce that the Monona Festival will be back again this year and even bigger than before,” Monona Festival President Eric Redding said. “To celebrate the return of the event, and a return to some level of normality, we will have the largest fireworks display in Madison on July 4th.”
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. on July 4, launched from the softball diamonds between the Monona Community Pool and Winnequah School.
The festival will include concessions, food carts, a beer and wine garden and carnival rides by Wenzel Amazements all weekend.
Other activities include a children’s water fight and bike parade, magicians, a classic car show, and an art fair in the park on Sunday, July 4 with 50 vendors.
The Monona Community Festival will also host the Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship, where competitors carry their partners through an obstacle course, and the Keg Toss Throwdown, where competitors throw an empty keg.
The festival’s music lineup includes a variety of bands. On July 2, Americana and bluegrass band WheelHouse will perform from 5-8 p.m. The Zach Matthews Band, a country band, will play July 2 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
On July 3, music kicks off with Panchromatic Steel at 3:30 p.m., a Madison-based steel drum band. Granny Shot, a 90s cover band, will perform July 3 from 5:30-8 p.m. The People Brothers Band, a rhythm and soul band from Madison, will play July 3 at 8:30 p.m.
On July 4, the all-women blues/rock/cow punk band If Mom Only Knew will play at 5:30 p.m. And The Hounds will finish off the live music offerings on July 4 at 8:30 p.m.