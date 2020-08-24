COVID-19 has had a profound impact on nearly every facet of life, and the Monona Grove Education Foundation (MGEF) is no exception. Due to safety limitations, the MGEF board has made the difficult decision to cancel its primary fundraising event, the annual Celebration.
Instead, organizers are launching a new – and socially distant – fundraising event that will be livestreamed on social media. The First Annual Great Golf Ball Drop will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1o, at the Glacial Drumlin School fields.
This event will take a twist on the traditional raffle where instead of a drawing, the raffle tickets are numbered golf balls that are dropped from high in the sky, courtesy of a Cottage Grove Fire Department ladder truck. The winners are those closest to the hole.
Organizers are also looking for sponsors. Tickets are $25 each.
In case or rain – or if the fire truck is needed for an emergency – the ball drop will be held Sunday, Oct. 11.
This new event will help fund a new effort the foundation is launching, the Pay It Forward program.
This new program is designed to provide extra support and financial assistance to Monona Grove students struggling with food stability or clothing, and those needing additional tutoring programs, or assistance with virtual learning and mental health programs.
Last year’s sixth annual Monona Grove Education Foundation Celebration raised more than $14,000 toward the Teacher Grants program, a program that empowers teachers to go beyond the usual curriculum to provide other unique opportunities to their students.
For more details on the work and mission of the Monona Grove Education Foundation, or the specifics of the Great Golf Ball Drop, visitwww.supportmgef.org.
