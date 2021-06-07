You are the owner of this article.
MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Nelson and Dziedzic claim conference championships in singles tennis, Monona Grove team takes second

Monona Grove finished second of eight teams in the Badger South Conference tournament at Quann Park on Friday, June 4.

Lance Nelson claimed the conference championship at No. 2 singles. Owen Dziedzic won the conference championship at No. 4 singles.

Chase Lindwall fell at No. 1 singles in the championship match against Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky.

Team scores: Edgewood 27, Monona Grove 22, Oregon 20, Watertown 18, Stoughton 13, Fort Atkinson 12, Milton 11, Monroe 3

Monona Grove 6

Stoughton 1

The Silver Eagles swept the singles competition in a 6-1 win over Stoughton  on Tuesday, June 1.

Chase Lindwall defeated Steven Benoy 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Lance Nelson won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1, beating Connor Lyons.

In No. 3 singles, Henry Walsh defeated Nathan Eppler 6-4, 6-1. Owen Dziedzic swept Collin Williamson 6-0, 6-0 to earn a victory at No. 4 singles.

Monona Grove claimed two victories in doubles as Ethan Meulemans and Bode Kroll won No. 2 doubles with a score of 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Zachary Blotz and John Rathgeber won No. 3 doubles, defeating Gregory Moser and Kyle Day 6-3, 6-4.

Stoughton’s lone victory came from No. 1 doubles as Max Dugan and Hayden Schreier won over Lincoln Metcalfe and Carter Ryan 6-1, 6-2.

