The Aldo Leopold Nature Center is one of 385 organizations set to receive COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants.
The nature center, located in Monona, will be receiving $20,839 through the program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA).
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the program will be awarding $15 million statewide to assist cultural nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees, a release from Evers said.
“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin's tourism industry and local economies,” said Gov. Evers. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofits whose primary missions are to "produce, present, or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature, and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest," according to the release.
