The Silver Eagles competed in an invitational at Badger High School on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.
In the first round against Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, Monona Grove swept all seven matches. At No. 1 singles, Eliza Martin defeated Sierra Jelinek (6-1, 6-1). Mary Clark won (6-0, 6-1) against Sarah Holzi at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Paige Hanson prevailed over Lillian Garnec (6-1, 6-1). Riley Perkins defeated Maya Nysted (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Marissa Light and Emily Clevidence beat Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue (6-0, 6-2). Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon won (6-2, 6-0) at No. 2 doubles over Leah Kincaid and Tay Schwefel. Sarah Sperle and Aidyn Bussan completed the sweep over Lupe Begovatz and Avery Winkelman (6-2, 6-1) at No. 3 doubles.
In round two against Sun Prairie, the Silver Eagles won 4-3. The Silver Eagles swept all singles matches, but lost all doubles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Martin defeated Grace Kramschuster (6-2, 6-1) and Clark defeated Katie Thompson (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. No. 3 singles was won by Hanson, who defeated Alexis Schenmanek (7-5, 6-1) and Perkins defeated Mairin Leary (6-0, 6-1) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein won over Light and Clevidence (4-6, 6-2, 12-10). Nicole Everson and Shiloh White won No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-4) over Plourd and Nuon. Lexa Bryant and Leah Schroeder defeated (6-1, 6-1) Sperle and Bussan.
In round three, Kenosha Indian Trail defeated Monona Grove 5-2. Clark picked up a victory at No. 2 singles over Kaitlyn Youngman (6-1, 6-3). Riley Perkins won at No. 4 singles, defeating Addison Johnson (6-2, 6-2).
At No. 1 singles, Martin was defeated (6-1, 6-3) by Lainy Ristau. Olivia Robertson defeated Hanson (6-4, 2-6, 10-8) at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Rizzu/Franke won (6-1, 6-3) over Walsh/Clevidence. No. 2 doubles was won by Konick/Greno (6-1, 6-0) over Plourd/Nuon. No. 3 doubles was won by Wilmot/Peterson (6-1, 6-0) over Bussan/Sperle.
On Saturday, the Silver Eagles were defeated 5-2 in the first round by Badger High.
Mary Clark continued her strong play, earning another victory at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-0) over Tinker Trent. At No. 2 doubles, Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence defeated Cameryn Heckel and Ellie Hirn (6-2, 7-6 (5)).
At No. 1 singles, Zaya Iderzul beat Eliza Martin (6-0, 6-1). At No. 3 singles, Lauren Haase was victorious over Riley Perkins (4-6, 6-2, 10-5). No. 4 singles was won by Annie McEneany (6-0, 6-0) over Aidyn Bussan.
At No. 1 doubles, Emma Fasano and Jaiden Lauer defeated Kate Walsh and Marissa Light (7-5, 6-4). No. 3 doubles was won by Ava Bailet and Kate McCann over Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon (6-1, 6-0).
In the second round, Monona Grove defeated Jefferson 5-2.
Eliza Martin won No. 1 singles over Gracie Niebler (6-1, 6-4). Mary Clark won No. 2 singles, defeating Meghan Magner (6-1, 6-0). No. 3 singles was won by Riley Perkins, who defeated Lilly Duddeck (6-1, 6-0).
Aidyn Bussan was the lone defeat for Monona Grove at singles, losing (6-0, 6-2) to Alexa Medina at No. 4 singles.
Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-2) over Kieran O’Reilly and Julia Arellano. Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence earned a victory at No. 2 doubles (2-0, 2-0) over Niya Bartosch and Aurelia Rutkowski.
Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick earned a Jefferson victory at No. 3 doubles (6-3, 4-6, 10-8) over Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon.
In round three, Monona Grove won 5-2 over Big Foot.
Mary Clark won No. 2 singles, defeating Josie Giroux (6-1, 6-0). Riley Perkins won (6-1, 6-2) against Anna Rolfs at No. 3 singles. Big Foot picked up two victories in singles with Emily Gauger winning No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) over Eliza Martin and Lauren Decker defeated Bella Nuon (6-1, 6-1) at No. 4 singles.
The Silver Eagles swept all three doubles matches. Marissa Light and Kate Walsh won at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) over Maggie Norman and Amanda Leek.
No. 2 doubles was won by Emily Clevidence and Paige Hanson (6-1, 6-1) over Madison West and Natalie Lohse. In No. 3 doubles, Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan picked up a tough (5-7, 6-3, 10-7) victory over Dejanira Ortiz and Angelina Anderson.