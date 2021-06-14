Monona Grove baseball closes out its regular season against Jefferson

The Silver Eagles wrapped up regular season play on Wednesday, June 9 with a 12-4 loss to Jefferson.
Jefferson sprang out to an early 5-0 lead after the first inning. Monona Grove began to chip away at the lead, scoring a run in the second and third inning, and scoring two in the fourth, making it a 5-4 deficit.
Jefferson pulled away after a six-run fifth inning and a run in the sixth, making the final 12-4.
Monona Grove finishes the regular season at 9-9 and tied for fourth overall in the Badger South Conference standings.
The Silver Eagles received team awards for the regular season. Sean Daugherity was named team captain. Daugherity and Ryan Knudtson received the Cy Young award for pitching.
Matt Klonsinski and Dylan Matuszak were each named most valuable players for the Silver Eagles. Klonsinski also received the team’s gold glove award for best fielder.
Carson Inda won the QAB award for the most quality at-bats. Gavin Wendricks won the program pride award.
The Badger South named their all-conference team for the 2021 season. Dylan Matuszak was named to the first team.
Hayden Echols and Owen Lee were named to the second team. Matt Klonsinski and Sean Daugherity were named honorable mentions.