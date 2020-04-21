To the editor,
On Monday, I participated in my final Monona City Council meeting – virtually! While it makes me sad not to say get to say goodbye in person, I am still so deeply appreciative for the opportunity I had in representing Monona. It was difficult to make the decision not to run for office again, and I will cherish these past four years working with my fellow alders mayors, residents and the hardworking staff of our great city. I truly enjoyed my time listening and taking action to make Monona a better city in which to live, work, and play.
I said from the very beginning that I want Monona to lead by example, and I believe there are examples from the last four years where we’ve done just that. I’ve also tried to lead by example myself through leadership, being visible and accessible, participating in city events and offering an ear and a voice to our residents, businesses, visitors and partners. I’ve enjoyed my time serving and am very appreciative of being afforded that opportunity by Monona’s residents.
While my priorities will shift in the coming year, I look forward to still being an active member of our community because I love Monona. I do not look at this as my finale, but only an intermission in my service to Monona, in whatever form that will be in the future. In the meantime, please accept my heartfelt thank you for allowing me to serve. I’ll see you at one of the many great Monona events in the near future!
Andrew Kitslaar
Former Alder
Monona
