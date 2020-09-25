On Sept. 15, the Village of Cottage Grove’s Library Planning Committee released an online library survey to gauge residents' level of support for a public library in Cottage Grove.
Anyone may take the survey and results will be sorted by location. There is a short, informative introductory video. Respondents will have until Oct. 15 to complete the survey. Area businesses can take a short phone interview by calling Melissa Ratcliff at 608-239-6548 or Anne Schoenemann at 608-839-8045.
After the results have been tabulated, the Library Planning Committee will present the results to the Village Board. The Village Board will use the feedback to direct their decision whether to move forward in the planning process. The next step would be to submit a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction. The Village Board can then consider appointing a Library Board which can further investigate the library project.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CG-LPC-Survey.
