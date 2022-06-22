Amy Hillery named new head coach for Monona Grove girls volleyball; Brianna Murphy takes over Monona Grove girls basketball program

Brianna Murphy has been named the new head coach for Monona Grove Girls Basketball.
“Coach Murphy's energy and passion for student success stands out,” Monona Grove Activities Director Joe Schneider said.
A Schamburg, Ill. native, Murphy played basketball and soccer in high school and continued on playing club basketball at UW-Madison, where her team won nationals in 2017. She was awarded Female Athlete of the Year in 2019.
After college, Murphy coached the club team at UW-Madison for a year. Murphy has coached at McFarland High School for the past three years, as well as Let It Rain for the past two years.
“We’re excited for the future of the program with Coach Murphy at the helm,” Schneider said. “Seeing the initial steps of the program take shape this summer will be exciting.”
Schneider shared that Murphy has accomplished a lot in a short period of time, and presented knowledge about the Monona Grove team and students, along with a vision of where to go from here.
“I am most excited to continue building off a great program and get to know and build relationships with all of the players to create a strong team culture,” Murphy said.
Amy Hillery has been named the new head coach for Monona Grove Volleyball, after coaching at MG for the past three years - one at the JV2 level, and two as the JV coach.
Hillery has more than a decade of coaching experience, having coached both high school and club teams of multiple age groups throughout the years.
Born and raised in Stoughton, Hillery moved to Green Bay for school, where she also coached, before returning to Stoughton to raise her family.
“Coach Hillery has a history of making connections with all of her players,” said Monona Grove Activities Director Joe Schneider. “Coach Hillery is also thought of very highly by many people. She brings a variety of experience to MG.”
Schneider shared that Hillery’s extensive volleyball knowledge stood out during the interview process.
“I am most excited about working with the athletes,” Hillery said. “Already being a part of the program, I know it’s a great group that likes to work hard and have fun, and we hope to continue that.”
Schneider said that Hillery has already hit the ground running to prepare for the summer and upcoming fall season.
“We’re excited for the direction and approach of Coach Hillery,” he shared. “Having someone who has been in our program and has the qualifications to take over is a huge benefit. Coach Hillery is passionate about volleyball and student-athletes. We’re excited to see that passion at the head of our program.”