When the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the country in spring of 2020, it caused everyone at Camp Createability a bit of panic, like it did for many people.
However, as the group adjusted to the pandemic, it has allowed Camp Createability to reach more people across Wisconsin as staff have adapted to fit the needs of people they serve.
Camp Createability is a training facility and studio for artists, filmmakers, graphic designers, animators and digital media designers with autism or other disabilities that strives to provide students with individualized instruction and experience in the arts and entertainment field.
Camp Createability was created in 2013 by Debbie Armstrong. In 2017, the group moved into its location at 4510 Femrite Drive.
Since its creation, she said the group has looked to build a community of inclusion and help students gain knowledge and experience that will help them find careers in technology.
With a lot of specialized, in-person group learning usually taking place inside those Femrite Drive doors, Armstrong said that initially, everyone at Camp Createability was “devastated” with the effects of the pandemic, especially given the at-risk populations the group serves.
However, the pandemic actually allowed staff to pivot the ways that some people learn, and has allowed a wider reach for its services.
Some students are still coming in for 1-on-1, socially distanced learning, but others have remained online. With the online experience, students that wouldn’t normally be able to make it to Monona are able to partake. Those 1-on-1 sessions also allow for more individualization, which can be very helpful.
“I do think that there has been some benefit to the hybrid model, both in individualizing the instructional model… we’re really making it personal to them and what they want to learn and how they learn,” Armstrong said. “They don’t all learn totally the same, so when we do groups of stuff, we’re kind of hitting an intermediate area. When we can invidividualize, we can hit their needs.”
She said she thinks some families will continue in a hybrid or online model well into the future, especially ones spread more across the state, while others are really missing that socialization in group learning with their peers.
Governor’s Business Plan Contest
Camp Createability is one of 55 finalists in the 18th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, organizers announced on Thursday.
The 55 semifinalists were selected from a field of over 250 entries by a panel of almost 8- judges through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its programs, the Tech Council Innovation Network and the Tech Council Investor Network.
Those 55 semifinalists represent four categories: advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences.
Armstrong said she wasn’t sure initially that Camp Createability fit into those categories, but after making it through the initial round, it’s obvious they belong on the list.
“Trends reflected in the top 55 entries match up well with Wisconsin’s traditional and emerging strengths,” said Greg Lynch, chairman of the Tech Council. “Good ideas come from all high-growth sectors of the economy. In many cases, these ideas reflect innovation born during the challenging times of COVID-19.”
The 55 entries will now write a 1,000-word executive summary, describing their core product or service, defining their costumer base, market size and including management team and financial information.
About two dozen will be selected for phase three, which includes a full 15-to-20 page business plan.
After that, the top 12 contestants will give live presentations at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.