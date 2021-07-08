Cottage Grove Village Board evaluates next steps on possible library

In order to advance the potential construction of a library in Cottage Grove, the village will need to form an official library board and conduct a financial feasibility study, library planning committee members said this week.
In late 2020, the Library Planning Committee surveyed village of Cottage Grove residents on their views on a potential future library. With 816 households responding, a 26% response rate, 79 percent of residents expressed interest in the construction of a library in the community.
The Library Planning Committee, an ad-hoc committee formed in 2019, has been researching the cost to operate and build a library, investigating tax impacts and fundraising opportunities, and looking at the potential next steps of the project.
Library Planning Committee chair Cindi Kelm-Nelson presented the findings of that research to the Cottage Grove Village Board on Monday, July 5.
“We need to continue this process to learn more about the actual cost to our community,” said Village Board member Melissa Ratcliff, who also serves on the Library Planning Committee.
Cottage Grove village residents paid more than $273,000 per year in library tax to Dane County in 2019 and 2020, Kelm-Nelson shared with the village board. Those funds are reimbursed to the Book Mobile, a mobile library resource run by the Dane County Library Service that visits Cottage Grove. It also reimburses library branches in other communities that village residents may use.
And that tax is set to increase in 2021, Kelm-Nelson added, rising to $280,000 in the village and $193,000 for town of Cottage Grove residents.
Kelm-Nelson said that a library in Cottage Grove that met Dane County standards for libraries would receive that county reimbursement. That means keeping local dollars in the community, Ratcliff added.
The committee also developed estimates for the cost to the village to build and operate a library building.
The capital costs of constructing a library, Kelm-Nelson reported, landed between $5.2 million and $7.5 million, that the village would borrow for and repay over 20 years.
Early estimates of operational costs are around $500,000 a year, including staff wages and benefits, training, programming, technology, utility and building maintenance.
Kelm-Nelson said these are early estimates, and do not include any grant funding or funds raised through a capital campaign. That’s why the village’s next step should be a financial feasibility study, the committee advised the village board.
A financial feasibility study, conducted by a consulting firm, would answer the question of how much the village could raise outside of taxpayer dollars, Kelm-Nelson said.
That study could cost around $20,000, Ratcliff estimated, with outside groups already vowing financial support.
The other next step for the Cottage Grove Village Board to continue working toward exploring a library, Kelm-Nelson said, would be to create an official library board. That starts with a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The Cottage Grove Village Board will decide whether to send that letter at its next meeting on July 19.
Kelm-Nelson said the committee has been working alongside the Dane County Library Service, and South Central Library System, as well as interviewing fundraising experts and other library professionals, to gather this information.
Kelm-Nelson said the committee is working at a “slow and steady rate of progress.” The initiation of a library construction project is still years away, Kelm-Nelson added.
The Library Planning Committee envisions 2025 as the start of that work, with at least another year of planning before architectural services are brought in. Three years is also a reasonable length for a fundraising campaign, she added.
The Library Planning Committee also has a potential site envisioned on Cottage Grove Road, west of Glacial Drumlin School and south of Granite Ridge School, Ratcliff said.
Village president John Williams asked about the possibility of a future referendum related to the project.
David Peterson, a village board member and library board member, replied that a referendum is not a “foregone conclusion.”
“With a well-oiled capital campaign, a referendum may not be necessary,” Peterson said.
Village board member Troy Allen asked about conducting a second survey, to ask residents how much tax funding they would be comfortable contributing to the project. He also asked about the soundness of the committee’s survey and how confident the village felt in the will of residents.
“Talk is cheap until you put a dollar on it,” Allen said. “If people don’t want to pay for one, why would we build one?”
Committee members replied that that information would come from a financial feasibility study.
“We need to know those numbers, and the impact, before we send out randomness to our community,” Ratcliff replied.