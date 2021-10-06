Monona Grove girls volleyball defeated by Fort Atkinson

Senior outside hitter Avery Potter looks to hit a shot against Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Sept. 30.
After getting out to a 2-0 lead, Monona Grove’s volleyball team could not put away Fort Atkinson, falling 3-2 on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Senior middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice hits a shot in between a wall of Fort Atkinson players.
Monona Grove won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-16 before Fort responded with a 25-9 and 25-16 victories. In the tiebreaker, Fort won 15-7 to claim the match.
Senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape had five aces and 20 digs. Senior outside hitter Avery Potter led the team with 10 kills. Senior setter Jada Braun had 29 assists.
On the season, the Silver Eagles sit at 18-13.