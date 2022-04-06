 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
STOUGHTON ICEBERGS

Addy Milota named an honorable mention on the Badger All-Conference team

Addy Milota
Buy Now

Sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton was named to the Badger All-Conference team as an honorable mention.

Sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton was named as an honorable mention to the Badger All-Conference team.

Milota led the team with 25 points, finishing with 13 assists, while scoring 12 goals. Milota scored two goals in each game against Fox Cities, Beaver Dam and Onalaska.

The Icebergs finished with a record of 8-12-1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK