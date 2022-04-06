Addy Milota named an honorable mention on the Badger All-Conference team

Sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton was named to the Badger All-Conference team as an honorable mention.
Milota led the team with 25 points, finishing with 13 assists, while scoring 12 goals. Milota scored two goals in each game against Fox Cities, Beaver Dam and Onalaska.
The Icebergs finished with a record of 8-12-1.
