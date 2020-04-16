Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced nearly 700 acres of annual row crops will be converted into continuous, perennial cover in Dane County thanks to the success of its Continuous Cover Program.
Designed to reduce runoff, enhance carbon sequestration and preserve rural character, interest in the county’s effort was overwhelming for a second year in a row. The more than 40 landowners set to benefit from the program’s second cycle belong to 23 towns and 13 watersheds.
“We are happy to have farmers in our community use the Continuous Cover Program as an opportunity to make ends meet during this time of economic hardship and preserve the character of their land,” Parisi said. “Through this effort, small family farms and rural property owners will be able to make their land less vulnerable to flooding and protect their land for conservation efforts in the face of expanding development pressures.”
Local areas include nine acres in the Upper Koshkonong Watershed in the Town of Cottage Grove, 22 acres in the Yahara River Lake Kegonsa Watershed in the Town of Cottage Grove and 22.7 acres in the Yahara River Lake Kegonsa Watershed in the Town of Dunn.
After a successful cycle in 2019, Parisi doubled funding for the program in his 2020 budget to $1.5 million, providing more landowners with the opportunity to participate.
Benefits of the program include reducing phosphorus and carbon emissions, protecting lands for conservation in the face of expanding development pressures, and promoting habitats good for pollinators who continue to face adversity from challenges like pesticides and climate change. It offers landowners a tool to diversify or address marginally productive lands.
Properties will be converted to continuous cover through a variety of practices including prescribed grazing, pasture establishment, cool season grass establishment, native prairie and pollinator habitat. Those who enroll in the program commit to keeping and maintaining their land in perennial cover for at least 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.