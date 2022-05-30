Monona Grove track and field qualifies for state in nine events

The Monona Grove track and field team qualified for the 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championship in nine events at the Sun Prairie Sectionals on Thursday, May 26.
Qualifying for state in the girls events, junior Madeline Hogan won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.44 seconds and took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.66 seconds. Hogan took second in the high jump at five feet and one inch.
Freshman Mackenzie Babcock won the 1600-meter run at five minutes and 1.35 seconds.
The girls 4x800 relay team of freshman Toni Kozich, senior Elena Kozich, senior Allison Yundt and Babcock ran second with a time of nine minutes and 39.67 seconds. Junior Jane Procter finished third in the discus throw at 103 feet and six inches.
Qualifying for state for the boys events, the 4x100 relay team of senior Tyler Dahlhauser, senior Grant Dahlhauser, junior Cuinn Larsh and junior Brady Voss finished third at 43.69 seconds. Senior Markale Curry finished second in the triple jump at 43 feet and 2.5 inches, also qualifying for state.
Finishing their season at sectionals included senior Patrick Clark, who took fourth in the discus throw at 147 feet and two inches. Senior Brandon Rogers finished eighth in the 1600-meter run at 4:57.26. Senior Jalen Wendricks took eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.31 seconds.
The girls 4x200 relay team of junior Taylor Moreau and sophomores Abby Bykowski, Karsyn Nelson and Anna Raskob placed eighth at 1:53.50.
Junior Kate Walsh ran eighth in the 400-meter at 1:08.73. Junior Erica Eastman finished fifth in the 3200-meter at 11:47.62.
The state championship will be held at UW-La Crosse with the Division 1 Championships competing on Friday, June 3.
Team scores — girls: Mukwonago 150, Sun Prairie 81, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58, Stoughton 57, Oregon 52, Janesville Craig 41, Janesville Parker 36, Elkhorn 35, Badger 33, Waterford Union 30, Madison La Follette 30, Milton 18, Burlington 13, Beloit Memorial 6, Wilmot Union 2.
Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 117, Mukwonago 86, Janesville Parker 58, Badger 57, Oregon 54, Waterford Union 53, Elkhorn 53, Fort Atkinson 51, Madison La Follette 44, Burlington 39, Monona Grove 21, Stoughton 20, Janesville Craig 17, Milton 16, Wilmot Union 8, Beloit Memorial 4.
Oregon Regional
Competing at the Oregon Regional on Monday, May 23, the Monona Grove girls track and field team finished third, while the boys finished fifth.
The top four qualifiers in each event qualified for sectionals.
For the girls, junior Madeline Hogan won the high jump at five feet and four inches. Hogan scored first in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.68 seconds, and took first in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.46 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team of freshman Toni Kozich, senior Elena Kozich, junior Erica Eastman and senior Ally Yundt took first at 9:59.01. Eastman finished fourth in the 3200-meter at 11:49.17.
The 4x200 relay team of junior Taylor Moreau, sophomore Abby Bykowski, sophomore Anna Raskob and sophomore Karsyn Nelson finished fourth at 1:53.32.
Junior Jane Procter threw second in the discus throw at 106 feet and seven inches. Junior Kate Walsh placed fourth in the 400 meter at 1:08.72.
For the boys, senior Brandon Rogers ran second in the 1600-meter at four minutes and 53.30 seconds.
Senior Markale Curry finished fourth in the long jump at 19 feet and 10 inches. Curry scored second in the triple jump at 42 feet.
The 4x200 relay team of senior Grant Dahlhauser, senior Tyler Dahlhauser, junior Cuinn Larsh and junior Brady Voss finished third at 1:32.64. The 4x100 relay team of Grant and Tyler Dahlhauser, Larsh and Voss took second at 43.97 seconds.
Senior Jalen Wendricks ran fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.79 seconds. Senior Patrick Clark threw fourth in the discus throw at 135 feet and five inches.
Team scores — girls: Sun Prairie 148, Stoughton 117, Monona Grove 104, Oregon 90, Janesville Craig 68.5, Janesville Parker 68, Milton 52.5, Madison La Follette 46.
Team scores — boys: Sun Prairie 165, Janesville Parker 115.25, Oregon 107.5, Madison La Follette 98, Monona Grove 70.5, Stoughton 55, Milton 50.75, Janesville Craig 34.75.