Letter to the editor: Local business offerings and activities

  • 1 min to read

Local business offerings and activities

I moved to Cottage Grove in January 2020. I agree the pandemic has severely limited everything. However, I still needed to shop for gifts to mail to out-of-state friends and relatives in 2020, and this year as well.

But what gifts? Let’s see – there’s a selection at the Forward Pharmacy. There’s a very small selection at Piggly Wiggly. If there are other local retailers — where are they?

Community activities generate local spending. They also allow residents to feel connected to their community. Cottage Grove has remarkably few of these. After 2 years, I know one neighbor – but I knew her before moving here!

Advertising for local events is poor. If there’s anything on the Cottage Grove website…where is it? Is that all there is – one Facebook page operated by the Chamber of Commerce? There is a new segment in the Herald-Independent called “Upcoming”. It’s unfortunate it isn’t a regular weekly feature. In today’s edition there’s a Craft Fair on December 4th. The time of the event isn’t listed. I wonder if there is an entrance fee?

Most communities have regular events to encourage local spending. Here’s a few ideas:

  • Pork chop dinner, steak dinner (Elkhorn, WI)
  • Farmer’s markets – must I go to Madison?
  • Craft sales – the local schools sit empty in summer and weekends, and have lots of parking space
  • Auction (Danville, IN) — a local church holds an annual Valentine’s day auction
  • Bingo – winter event at a local church
  • Nature walks – lots of parks in Cottage Grove
  • Meet your elders – interact with local residents in the assisted living facilities
  • Local trivia contest – Black Bear Inn?
  • Scavenger hunt — Learning Cottage Grove history
  • Haunted Cottage Grove walk – in the cemetery

We had 5 events this year (that I know about):

  • Music in the Grove
  • Summer event in Piggly Wiggly parking lot
  • 2 parades
  • One small craft fair — Olde Town Coffee House.

State Street businesses in Madison are struggling or gone. Bring them here! Activities courage local spending. That encourages small business to locate here. Take a page out of New Glarus’s book – they are in the middle of nowhere, but it’s known as a destination for unique shopping and good food. With a little effort, we could do the same and make Cottage Grove the Dane County destination for enjoyable shopping and dining.

Cindy Matz

Cottage Grove

