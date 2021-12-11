Letter to the editor: Local business offerings and activities

I moved to Cottage Grove in January 2020. I agree the pandemic has severely limited everything. However, I still needed to shop for gifts to mail to out-of-state friends and relatives in 2020, and this year as well.
But what gifts? Let’s see – there’s a selection at the Forward Pharmacy. There’s a very small selection at Piggly Wiggly. If there are other local retailers — where are they?
Community activities generate local spending. They also allow residents to feel connected to their community. Cottage Grove has remarkably few of these. After 2 years, I know one neighbor – but I knew her before moving here!
Advertising for local events is poor. If there’s anything on the Cottage Grove website…where is it? Is that all there is – one Facebook page operated by the Chamber of Commerce? There is a new segment in the Herald-Independent called “Upcoming”. It’s unfortunate it isn’t a regular weekly feature. In today’s edition there’s a Craft Fair on December 4th. The time of the event isn’t listed. I wonder if there is an entrance fee?
Most communities have regular events to encourage local spending. Here’s a few ideas:
Pork chop dinner, steak dinner (Elkhorn, WI)
Farmer’s markets – must I go to Madison?
Craft sales – the local schools sit empty in summer and weekends, and have lots of parking space
Auction (Danville, IN) — a local church holds an annual Valentine’s day auction
Bingo – winter event at a local church
Nature walks – lots of parks in Cottage Grove
Meet your elders – interact with local residents in the assisted living facilities
Local trivia contest – Black Bear Inn?
Scavenger hunt — Learning Cottage Grove history
Haunted Cottage Grove walk – in the cemetery
We had 5 events this year (that I know about):
Music in the Grove
Summer event in Piggly Wiggly parking lot
2 parades
One small craft fair — Olde Town Coffee House.
State Street businesses in Madison are struggling or gone. Bring them here! Activities courage local spending. That encourages small business to locate here. Take a page out of New Glarus’s book – they are in the middle of nowhere, but it’s known as a destination for unique shopping and good food. With a little effort, we could do the same and make Cottage Grove the Dane County destination for enjoyable shopping and dining.