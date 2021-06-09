Monona Grove baseball defeats McFarland

Monona Grove defeated McFarland 9-4 on Monday, June 7.
The Silver Eagles scored a run in the first inning, before the Spartans took a 2-1 lead after two innings. In the top of the third, Monona Grove tied the game at 2-2 before McFarland added another run.
Monona Grove took the lead for good with a five-run fourth inning, taking a 7-3 lead. Monona Grove added two more runs in the sixth, while McFarland scored a run in the seventh resulting in a 9-4 victory for MG.
Owen Croak and Carson Inda each had two RBIs, while Dylan Matuszak added two hits. Sean Daugherity pitched four innings in the Silver Eagles’ victory.
As the regular season begins to wind down, playoff brackets have been determined. Monona Grove will play at Fireman’s Park against Oregon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.
Monona Grove 5
Edgewood 7
Monona Grove lost to Edgewood 7-5 on Friday, June 3.
The Silver Eagles struck first with three runs in the first and a run in the second innings. Edgewood responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Edgewood tied the game 4-4 with a run in the third.
Edgewood added two runs in the fourth, giving them a 6-4 lead. Monona Grove and Edgewood traded a run in the fifth, making the final score 7-5.
Ryan Knudtson pitched four innings for the Silver Eagles, striking out five.
Owen Lee contributed three RBIs in the loss, and Sean Daugherity also knocked in a run for the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove 1
Milton 11
The Redhawks showed why they’re at the top of the Badger South standings on Thursday, June 1, with an 11-1 victory over the Silver Eagles.
Monona Grove got an early run in the first inning. However, Milton responded with two runs in the second, and runs in the third and fourth innings, going up 4-1. The Redhawks scored seven runs in the fifth inning when the game was called after the score reached 11-1.
Jackson Hewitt pitched four innings for the Silver Eagles, striking out two.
Monona Grove 0
Milton 6
The Silver Eagles fell to Milton 6-0 on Tuesday, June 1.
Milton got on the board with a run in the first and second innings, taking a 2-0 lead. The Redhawks added four more runs in the seventh to win 6-0.
Sean Daugherity pitched nearly seven innings for the Silver Eagles. He struck out six.