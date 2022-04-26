Monona Grove softball sweeps Stoughton, defeats Dodgeville

Last season, the Monona Grove softball team suffered a 17-2 loss to Dodgeville, the eventual Division 3 State Champion. On Saturday, April 23, the Silver Eagles got revenge with a 14-1 win.
Freshman Cathyrn Zegadlo hit a two-run homer in the top of the second inning, and MG took a 6-0 lead into the seventh. The Silver Eagles scored eight runs in the seventh inning, aided by another two-run homer smashed by junior Liz Priebusch, and by a two-run single hit by junior Dani Lucey.
Monona Grove is 8-0 on the season.
Monona Grove 14, Dodgeville 1
Monona Grove 1 3 0 0 2 0 8 — 14 13 0
Dodgeville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 7-4-1-1-13-4); D: Ward (L; 7-13-14-11-10-2).
Leading hitters — MG: Zegadlo HR, Priebusch 2x4 (HR), Lucey 3x4, Loushine 2x4 (2B); D: Lord 1x2, Fossyth 1x3.
Monona Grove 19, Stoughton 5
Have yourself a day, Liz Priebusch.
The junior outfielder recorded six RBIs in a 19-5 win against Stoughton on Thursday, April 21.
Priebusch smacked a three-run home run in the second inning and hit a two-run single in the third. Senior Paige Hanson also hit a two-run single in the third, as the Silver Eagles piled on with an 11-run inning.
Monona Grove remains tied with Watertown for first place in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 19, Stoughton 5
Stoughton 0 0 0 0 5 X X — 5 3 1
Monona Grove 3 5 11 0 X X X — 19 8 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 2.1-0-0-0-5-2), Marquez-Perez (1.2-0-0-0-2-2), Miller (1-3-5-0-1-0); S: Pickett (L; 1.1-1-7-7-3-8), Reuter (1-6-11-11-0-5), Perkins (1.2-1-1-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Priebusch 2x3 (HR), Darwin 2B, Lee 2B; S: Pickett 1x3, Rott GS, Radecke 1x2.
Monona Grove 16, Stoughton 0
The ball was jumping off the Monona Grove bats as the Silver Eagles hit three home runs in a 16-0 rout of Stoughton on Tuesday, April 19.
Junior Dani Lucey and senior Emma Lee each hit solo home runs, and junior Liz Priebusch smacked a two-run homer. Priebusch and senior Harper Mayfield each recorded three RBIs, while sophomore Bree Loushine and Izzy Babinchak both drove in two runs.
On the mound, pitching by senior Karlie McKenzie and junior Lindsey Ritzema combined for a two-hit shutout.
Monona Grove 16, Stoughton 0
Monona Grove 5 3 0 2 6 X X — 16 13 0
Stoughton 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 2 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 2-0-0-0-4-0), Ritzema (3-2-0-0-3-1); S: Reuter (L; 2-8-8-7-2-3), Perkins (3-5-8-4-1-4).
Leading hitters — MG: Lucey 3x3 (HR), Mayfield 3x5, Priebusch 2x3 (HR); S: Pickett 1x2, Gruner 1x2.