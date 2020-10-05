It can all start with a conversation.
The City of Monona will hold its first virtual listening session on racial equity with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.
During this listening session, Monona residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on racial equity in the city with Mayor Mary O’Connor, Monona City Council members and Nehemiah Center staff.
The city has contracted with the Nehemiah Center to work on a plan focusing on racial equity within the city. The first step was to begin conducting interviews with city staff members. The Madison-based group also has meetings with members of the Monona Grove School Board coming up.
The next step is hearing from the community. Karen Reece, the center’s vice president of research and education, said listening sessions are a way the city’s mayor and councilors to hear from residents directly.
“This is a chance for them to be heard,” Reece said. “Their elected officials work for them and its really important that they let their officials know what they want to see in their city.”
Monona City Administrator Bryan Gadow said this is an opportunity to “get the conversation started,” adding that he hopes there will be strong public participation.
According to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates from 2019, over 93% of Monona residents are white, with 1.2% Black residents.
While most of Monona’s residents may not encounter racism in their daily lives, there’s still something to be learned from sitting in on the conversation Tuesday.
“Even though there might not be a direct impact to you, I think it’s good for all members of this community to be a part of this conversation, because we all have much we can learn about the experiences from other people across the country,” Gadow said.
The contract with the Nehemiah Center comes after a June incident in Monona where police officers entered a home on Arrowhead Drive and handcuffed a Black man inside, who had recently moved into the house.
The man, Keonte Furdge, filed a lawsuit on Sept. 14 stating that the Monona police officers entered his house without a search warrant or appropriate circumstances.
Registration for Tuesday's listening session is required. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3ip6kxg.
Tuesday’s listening session will be the first of three. The times and dates of the other two meetings will be announced in the near future.
