Village of Cottage Grove welcomes its first ever hotel

In a landmark moment on Landmark Drive, the village of Cottage Grove’s first ever hotel is now open for business.
The brand-new Comfort Suites, opened by Greywolf Partners, is located at 1607 Landmark Drive. Hotel staff officially opened the doors Oct. 28.
“We are thrilled to welcome Comfort Suites as the first hotel in the Village of Cottage Grove,” said Village Administrator Matt Giese. “We are very much looking forward to the hotel kick-starting tourism for the community. The Village’s growing business community will appreciate the convenience of having the hotel nearby.”
Greywolf Partners Chief Executive Officer Joe Wagner said the real estate solutions company is proud to bridge a hospitality gap for the village.
“Bringing a hotel to Cottage Grove is long overdue and we are pleased to have filled that need,” said Wagner. “We really appreciate the cooperation from the Village of Cottage Grove from start to finish.”
“This property is a new prototype for Choice Hotels, and it was built to be extremely energy efficient and soundproof,” Wagner continued. “The architects did a great job accomplishing those goals.”
The village’s first big lodging project encompasses 82 rooms spread across five floors, with convenient access off the interstate and an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness room and meeting rooms, a release from Greywolf Partners said.
Comfort Suites’ patio adjoins that of BB Jack’s restaurant, with the new hotel also offering its own complimentary breakfast options for guests.
Construction on the building lasted just over one year, and was completed by Consolidated Construction Company, Inc. out of Appleton.
Both Village President John Williams and Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Britt Leach expressed excitement over the hotel’s long-awaited opening.
“This hotel is a wonderful addition to the area and will provide comfortable accommodations to all who visit and experience all that the Cottage Grove area has to offer,” said Williams.
“To have a local lodging option for residents and businesses to host their guests for an extended period, is very exciting. We look forward to working with the team at the Comfort Suites and welcome them to Cottage Grove,” added Leach.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the property will be held on a later date, Greywolf’s media release stated. Rooms at the hotel can be booked online at www.comfortsuitesmadison.com or by calling the hotel directly at 608-839-0366.
“Our team has been working diligently to prepare for the hotel’s opening and we are all excited to welcome community members, business members, and visitors to the beautiful, new Comfort Suites,” said Kara Aaberg, general manager of the hotel. “We are proud to be a part of the new growth in the Village of Cottage Grove.”