The Monona Grove School Board voted at a special meeting Wednesday, May 6, to hire Mitchal McGrath as the new principal for Monona Grove High School.
In a statement from the district, the board acted on the recommendation of Superintendent Dan Olson.
McGrath has been associate principal at Madison West High School for the past 16 years. Previously, he served three years as principal at Marshall High School, one year as assistant principal at La Follette High School and three years as assistant principal at Portage High School.
McGrath’s philosophy and school goals align with those of the Monona Grove School District, according to the statement.
“I've been so impressed with the collaborative culture that teachers have with both administration and students at Monona Grove High School," McGrath said. “There’s a real sense that we’re all in this together.”
McGrath will replace Paul Brost, who will retire at the end of the school year.
The interview process for the principal’s job included feedback and interviews with select administrators, teachers, staff, parents and students.
“In every interaction he has had with our staff, families, and students, Mr. McGrath’s passion and dedication has been evident,” Olson said. “We’re proud to welcome him to Monona Grove.”
McGrath will begin in his new role July 1. Due to current safer-at-home orders, meet-and-greet events may be planned for the future.
“I’m looking forward to building relationships with students and staff, and to the challenges and the triumphs we will face together,” McGrath said.
McGraths’s salary and benefit package was not released by the district. Brost’s salary is $135,523.
Other finalists for the job were not made available through the district’s communications office; however, their names were announced in a newsletter from the high school.
In addition to McGrath, the other finalists were Jonathan Rouse and Adam Kurth.
Rouse has been with the Monona Grove School District for two years. He is the current 4K-12 curriculum coordinator and MG21 Charter School middle campus administrator. His previous administrative experience includes three years as principal at Riverside Middle School in Watertown and six years as assistant principal at Sun Prairie High School.
Kurth is the principal at Cedarburg High School and has been with that district for four years. He also spent two years as principal at Luxemburg-Casco High School in Luxemburg and three years as assistant principal at West Bend East and West Bend West high schools.
