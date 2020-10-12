Stink Sack and Pack-A-Pillow are not items found in the department store aisles, but Monona Grove High School senior Camille Simmons has the knack for encouraging you to buy them if someday they do exist.
Simmons has won awards for her ability to pitch product ideas and convince a panel of judges they are worth manufacturing and purchasing. She said her ninth and tenth grade business teacher Michael Quensell convinced her to use her talents in contests such as the March 2020 Midwest High School Pitch Competition at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she walked away with $3,750 in cash and prizes.
“I was lucky enough to have a variety of additional teachers at my disposal to ask any and all questions,” Simmons said. “Outside of school, I was constantly sharing information and asking for feedback from friends and family, who must have heard each of my pitches at least 20 times.”
Quesnell said Simmons’ commitment toward excellence, work ethic and professionalism is far beyond other students in her age group.
“Her ability to accurately read others’ dispositions and perspectives allows her to connect and present eloquently and effectively,” he said. “This aforementioned professionalism and her keen ability to tailor her message toward her audience while on-the-fly represents a skill-set that even many adult professionals in the marketing, sales, and entrepreneurial spaces do not have.”
Structuring each pitch requires a lot of reading and use of social media. Simmons said she has found that judges appreciate it when contestants add more details and research in their presentations.
“For example, I always send out a form on social media to ask questions about my product and business, which helps me gauge interest and understand what aspects I should focus on,” she said. “Handouts with detailed financial information and sources have also helped me build up the credibility of my presentations.”
Simmons estimates she spends between 80 and 100 hours preparing for each presentation.
Stink Sack is a deodorizer that works to absorb smell and sweat from shoes while Pack-A-Pillow is a neck-pillow casing. The latter product led to Simmons’ first place victory at Whitewater.
“I was extremely proud to win first place, especially when I was pitching against so many other amazing high-schoolers. While I can’t speak for the judges, I like to think that what set me apart was the simplicity of the idea and the feasibility of my plan,” Simmons said. “My product has a simple design and it does not exist yet, which meant that I could create a straightforward timeline and had financial information that was accurate and not out of place for a new entrepreneur entering a huge market.”
What is the key to putting together a convincing pitch?
Simmons said you must be confident and love your idea.
“If you love your idea and speak with that passion, the judges will recognize it and want to listen and learn more,” she said.
After graduating from Monona Grove in 2021, Simmons said she hopes to enter college and study business. She is currently finalizing her applications.
“Depending on the school, I will major in accounting and possibly double major in entrepreneurship as well,” she said.
Simmons encourages underclass high-schoolers to participate in pitching competitions. Contests are put together by high school business clubs and at some local colleges such as the Center for Entrepreneurship at Madison College.
Quesnell believes the future looks bright for Simmons.
“While I think she’d be wildly successful in the business and marketing arena, my ultimate hope for her is that she feels happy, fulfilled, and purpose-driven in whatever professional field she chooses,” he said. “Upon my departure from the Monona Grove district, I’d told Camille that I’d be happy to be the first to invest in or consult for her first entrepreneurial ventures ten years down the line. I can see her leading others, empowering women, and fostering positive workplace communities.”
