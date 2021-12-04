Karlie McKenzie signs with Kaskaskia College, Paige Hanson signs with UW-Green Bay

Two seniors critical to the turnaround of the Monona Grove softball program have signed their letter of intent to play softball at the collegiate level.
Senior pitcher Karlie McKenzie has signed a letter of intent to play for Kaskaskia College in Illinois and senior infielder Paige Hanson has signed with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
“I decided to play for Kaskaskia because when I visited the campus, all of the current softball players were super inviting and sweet,” said McKenzie. “Also, I know Coach Barnes will help me thrive as a pitcher.”
McKenzie got her start in softball after seeing her older sister play. McKenzie was named honorable mention to the Badger-South All Conference team last season.
“I started playing softball when I was very young, my older sister played for a little league team, so I wanted to too. Then when she got a little older, she became a pitcher, so of course I wanted to too,” said McKenzie.
With Kaskaskia being a two-year program, McKenzie plans on pitching at a university when her two years are up.
Hanson began playing softball in fourth grade and began playing travel softball with the Wisconsin Outlawz.
“Being a traveling softball athlete for the past 10 years, I chose UW-Green Bay because I knew I would be pushed to achieve my true potential as an athlete and as a person,” said Hanson.
“That's when I really fell in love with the game. I am still baffled by how fast time has gone, and college is now on the horizon,” said Hanson. “I owe a huge thanks to my parents, my teammates, and my coaches for their endless support.”
Hanson was a second team Badger-South All-Conference selection a season ago after hitting four home runs and driving in 27 runs on 26 hits.
Both players were key factors in Monona Grove winning their first conference title in school history.