LAKE RIPLEY COUNTRY CLUB WOMEN'S ORGANIZATION

Lake Ripley Country Club results from June 14; Euchre Night results

  • Updated

On a stormy night on Wednesday, June 15, 32 people played Euchre at the Lake Ripley Country Club.

The winners were Diane Wilkinson in first, Pat New in second, Sue Adas and Betty Hoesley in third, Cindy Hartman in fourth and Neil Borchert in fifth. Betty Hoesley had the most stars for lone hands. The next Euchre Night will be Wednesday, July 13.

June 14

On Tuesday, June 14, the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization was busy competing in the Flag Race.

Golfers add their handicap to a par round of golf and go as far as they can using those strokes. The 18-hole winner was Charlene Cederberg with Joyce Gehler in second. Gina Eggert won the nine hole.

The 18-hole play of the day was low net and low putts. In Flight One, Charlene Cederberg took low net and low putts. Sue Repyak placed first in Flight Two with Cindy Hartman taking low putts.

Flight Three had a tie for low net between Sharon Lund and Marlene Lee, while Lund took low putts. April Mickelson had a birdie on the 12th hole and Lund sank an approach on the 11th hole.

Virginia Newcomb took first place in the low net for Flight One for nine-hole golfers. Marti Tenzer and Sue O’Hara tied for low putts.

Gina Eggert took first place in Flight Two for low net with Jane Spindler in second place. Eggert took first in low putts with second going to Sue Buell.

Marge Stach won both low putts and low nets in Flight Three. Three sunken approaches occurred on the seventh hole by Kristina Purdy, Gina Eggert and Vicki O’Kane.

Ann Lucas won bridge this week with Betty Litscher in second, Carole Wollin in third and Jan Niebler in fourth. Euchre finals included Bernadine Christianson in first, Jackie Slinde in second, Carol Zimbric in third and Pat Gahan in fourth.

