The city of Madison will be completing upgrades to its sanitary sewer lines that will require temporary closure of the Capital City Trail between Nob Hill Road and South Towne Drive.
The work is anticipated to begin Monday, Aug. 24, and take about four weeks to complete. To ensure safety of all trail users, no public access will be allowed for the duration of the project.
The project will also include relocating an existing manhole cover off the trail that will result in a more uniform pavement surface.
