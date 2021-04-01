Questions have surfaced regarding the Monona Grove School District’s reopening plan following a survey sent out by school administration that was different than the reopening plan heard by the school board.
At a March 22 school board meeting, Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson presented a plan for the district to move into phase five of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Olson's presentation outlined a four-day school week with full days of in-person learning for grades six to 12, a big change from phase four’s hybrid model of partial in-person and partial virtual learning.
The board voted 4-3 in favor of phase five as presented, but Board Member Eric Hartz said confusion began the following day when a survey from Olson was sent to parents that contradicted the plan heard by the board the previous evening.
“In the phase five plan, the presentation from the superintendent was to go back to in-person learning for four days a week for full days,” said Hartz. “Then a day after the board meeting, when Dr. Olson sent out the family survey, he didn’t include a full day plan, he only included a half day plan.”
Hartz, who was one of four board members to vote in favor of the plan, said he sees it as a transparency issue.
“[Olson] changed the plan from a full day to a half day, which wasn’t discussed in the board meeting and technically… there’s not any legal issue with it, but there is a transparency issue with it, because the plan he presented was full days and he changed it to half days after we had already voted on it,” Hartz explained.
Once the survey went out, emails from parents flooded in, with many wondering why the plan presented at the public meeting was not the same plan outlined in the survey.
Following the confusion from district families, Hartz said he contacted Olson to find out why the plan was changed.
“When I talked to Dan, I said ‘why didn’t you include a tentative half day schedule in the presentation that you presented to the board? You only included a full day schedule, so now we have all these community members and parents thinking we voted to go back four days a week for full days, and you’re not even giving that option, you’re saying now that it can only be half days,’” Hartz said.
According to Hartz, Olson’s response was that he wanted to gauge parent feedback on transportation needs before committing to the schedule change that a full-day phase five plan would require.
“He gave me the reason that the admin team met Monday night following the board meeting to discuss concerns brought by some of the teachers regarding a scheduling change, and he just decided it would be best to know the actual number of students requesting bus transportation before continuing to a schedule change,” Hartz continued. “But even then, when he sent out the survey, he didn’t even give people the option of a full day plan, he only gave them the option of a half day plan.”
Olson said the following in a statement to The Herald-Independent:
“The phase five plan approved by the board expands the in-person learning option to four days per week beginning on April 19 for grades six to eight and April 26 for grades nine to 12. Although the presentation included what the daily schedule could look like, it was not part of the recommended plan approved by the board. The tentative schedules shared on one of the presentation slides were based upon the assumption that we wouldn't be able to schedule enough midday bus routes based upon anticipated parent requests for bussing. We decided that it would be best to know the actual number of students requesting transportation before committing to a potential schedule change. The message sent to families with the survey included the following phrasing: ‘Because of the complexities of a phased reopening, our daily schedule will be confirmed after surveys are complete and transportation routes are identified.’"
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Wednesday, April 14, just four days before the new reopening plan is set to begin, which Hartz said is “not enough time to really change anything.”
Hartz said he’s considering the option of calling a special board meeting to discuss the issue while there’s still time to correct it.
“What I would like to have happen is... I would like a special board meeting called to discuss why what was presented to us in a public board meeting was not the same thing that was sent out to the community and the parents,” he said.
A full length recording of the March 22 school board meeting can be found on Monona Community Media’s YouTube page.
