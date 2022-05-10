Monona Grove baseball defeats Watertown, Monroe

Freshman Kaden Connor and senior Noah Lehmann combined to pitch a one-hitter in a Monona Grove 10-0 win over Monroe on Friday, May 6.
Junior James Cullison hit two doubles, leading the Silver Eagles with three RBIs. Senior Hayden Echols hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Echols and junior Eddie Rivera both scored twice.
On the mound, Connor pitched five innings, recording seven strike-outs. Lehmann pitched the sixth inning, retiring the Cheesemakers in order. The Silver Eagles scored a run in the bottom of the frame, forcing the mercy rule to be called.
Monona Grove is 10-6 on the season and in third place in the Badger-East standings with a record of 7-3.
Monona Grove 10, Monroe 0
Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 1 0
MG 3 3 1 2 0 1 X — 10 13 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Connor (W; 5-1-0-0-7-4), Lehmann (1-0-0-0-0-0); M: Stoerp (L; 3.2-11-9-9-3-3), Rupnow (1.2-2-1-1-2-3).
Leading hitters — MG: Cullison 2 2B, Echols 2x3 (HR), K. Connor 2x3 (2B), D. Connor 2x2; M: Markham 1x3.
Monona Grove 5, Watertown 4
In the bottom of the sixth inning, freshman Terek Verhage hit a go-ahead single, helping Monona Grove to a 5-4 victory over Watertown on Wednesday, May 4.
“He’s older than a freshman, he’s just more mature. Defensively, he’s been incredible and now he gets that offensive burst and that’s huge for him,” said Monona Grove head coach Kevin Connor.
In the bottom of the first, senior Jackson Hewitt hit a double, and an RBI ground-out from freshman Kaden Connor gave the Silver Eagles an early 2-0 lead.
The lead would not last for long as Watertown hit a bases-clearing three-run double in the top of the second, giving the Goslings a score of 3-2.
After the three-run inning, starting pitcher Hewitt did not allow a run in the next three innings.
“Our pitching has been solid all year. We really haven’t had a bad outing, pitching wise, the whole season,” said Connor.
The Silver Eagles tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth after senior Tate Tourtillott scored on a wild pitch.
In the top of the sixth, junior Sam Baum took over for Hewitt in relief. After a lead-off single by Watertown, and then a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second base, Baum recorded a fly-out and a ground-out to get out of the jam.
“Sam has been incredible out of the bullpen, which is not for everyone. He comes in during pressure situations and he always clutches up for us,” said Connor.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kaden Connor led off the inning with a walk and reached second base on a sacrifice bunt. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Kaden Connor scored on the single from Verhage. Verhage then scored on a sacrifice fly from junior James Cullison.
Trailing 5-3 in the top of the seventh, Watertown cut the lead to 5-4 on a single and put the tying run on second base with one out. Baum retired the final two batters on a pop-up and a fly-out to give MG the 5-4 win. The Monona Grove victory broke a four-game losing streak.
Watertown 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 4 7 1
Monona Grove 2 0 0 0 1 2 X — 5 2 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (5-4-3-3-3-3), Baum (W; 2-3-1-0-0-0); W: Lee (4-1-3-2-1-6), Gates (L; 2-1-2-2-2-3).
Leading hitters — MG: Hewitt 2B, Verhage 1x2; W: Hinkes 2x3 (2B), Sellnow 2x4, Martin 2x4.