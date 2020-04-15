Kelly Stelzer likes his takeout orders from local restaurants, so much so he felt compelled to help them during the safer-at-home order that prevents them from serving sit-down meals to their customers.
“We wanted to help the economy and specifically the local restaurants,” said Stelzer of Stelzer Team – Stark Company Realtors.
The Cottage Grove resident has a little more time on his hands now, as some home sellers are waiting to list their homes.
He created the Facebook page Monona Grove Menus, a place for Cottage Grove and Monona area restaurants to showcase their menus and daily specials to encourage people to eat local and support the restaurants.
“We started buying gift cards and then held raffles through the real estate company’s Facebook page. “When we decided to take the next step and create this page, it didn’t take long for the restaurants to sign on.”
Several restaurants are posting regularly, and nearly 700 people have joined the group.
“It has really taken off,” Stelzer said. “It’s a great community coming together story.”
Kate DeRosa of The Black Bear Inn in Cottage Grove said the Monona Grove Menus page was a perfect fit for the restaurant.
“Some of the other Cottage Grove Facebook pages were helpful, and we were posting there, but this page is very helpful,” she said. “We don’t feel like we’re spamming the other pages with our stuff now.”
Friday night fish and Saturday prime rib meals are keeping the restaurant going.
“Friday nights have been pretty amazing, and Saturday has been hit and miss,” DeRosa said.
The restaurant also offers a free hot dog or grilled cheese weekday lunch for any Cottage Grove student in grades K-12.
“We know the schools are doing their free lunches, but this offers some families who are closer to us than the schools to get a quick lunch,” DeRosa said. “And for those families who are really hurt, it’s a chance for a second meal for their kids – the cold lunch from school and the hot lunch from here.”
Stelzer said he doesn’t know how long the page will continue after the safer-at-home order ends.
“That’s really up to the restaurants,” he said. “As long as they want to participate and post, we’ll keep it going.”
