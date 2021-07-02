Monona Grove girls soccer receives awards

Monona Grove girls soccer was represented well on the Badger South All-Conference Team. Freshman Isabelle Dehner and junior Mara Hein were chosen for the first team.
As a freshman, Dehner played in all 13 games for Monona Grove, scoring three goals and recording two assists. After Dehner moved to center back, MG only conceded 10 goals, not counting penalty kicks, for the rest of the season.
Returning after tearing her ACL in between her freshman and sophomore year, Hein helped secure a young Silver Eagles’ defense. Hein also recorded an assist in 10 games played for Monona Grove.
Junior Emma Dyer, senior Megan Kohrt, junior Kailey Adamski and senior Vanessa Giallombardo were named to the second team.
Dyer tied for second on the team in goals scored with five and recorded three assists on the season. Kohrt scored four times for the Silver Eagles and had three assists.
Giallombardo was selected as a first team academic all-state member, who also scored two goals and led the team with four assists. Adamski recorded three clean sheets in goal, stopping 52 shots while only conceding 14 goals for the season. In 10 out of 13 games, Adamski allowed one or zero goals in a tough schedule.