Monona Lioness Club reforms as Lions Club

On July 5 Madison Monona Lioness Club said “farewell and job well done” to the Lioness Club that had been serving the community since April 1976. Fifteen members transitioned to the newly chartered Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club in an effort to continue to serve the east Madison and Monona community.
The Lions Clubs International Board of Directors in 2018 made the decision to not recognize Lioness clubs as of June 30, 2021 and that time has come. Cottage Grove Lioness Club decided to disband with some of its members joining their Lions Club. McFarland Lioness decided to form a Lions Club with decreased membership (unfortunately) as did our club.
We added the word Lion to our name and have more Lions’ financial responsibility. Lions Clubs are the oldest and largest non-profit in the world.
At the meeting IPDG Tammy Rockenbach presented four Gift of Sight awards to members Joani Curtin, Kathy Easland, Betty Ingwell, and Mary Murphy. They had logged over the years numerous volunteer hours transporting corneal eye tissue for the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.
The new club will continue to serve as the Lioness Club did—both Lions projects and helping the community. We especially support food pantries, provide scholarships to high school students entering the health field, and various other nonprofit organizations, too numerous to list.
We will continue to meet at Tully‘s II Food & Spirits in Monona the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. starting in September. We will be starting the fun meat raffles every Saturday at Tully’s II as soon as our gaming licenses are approved. Please contact us if you would like to consider being a member; visit our Madison Monona Lioness Lions Club website or find us on Facebook for more information.
The Lions projects include Children’s Vision Screening, Diabetes Awareness, Eye Glass Collecting and Recycling, and Lions Camp. The Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin is an initiative of the Lions Clubs here in Wisconsin along with Restoring Hope Transplant House, Pediatric Childhood Cancer, fighting Hunger, and improving the environment.
The Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) is passionate about restoring sight, eliminating curable blindness, and advocating for organ, eye, and tissue donation. LEBW and Wisconsin Lions Clubs work together to provide the gift of sight to the visually impaired right here in Wisconsin and around the world. The new facility is located at 5003 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison.