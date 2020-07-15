To the editor,
A legal system that makes it much easier to accept an injustice than to stand up against it has a serious problem. I was falsely charged with not wearing my seat belt. I was wearing a seat belt that was buried in winter gear. The officer, whose body language triggered a deep fear in me, cut off the explanation I tried to give and wrote me a ticket despite his body cam showing that I was wearing a seat belt. He then insulted me by calling me a liar and telling me if I did not agree with the ticket I could appear in court to contest it. Turns out that the information he gave me was incorrect. I later learned that contesting the ticket (the only objective evidence from the body cam showed it was a false accusation) would require three court visits and Tuesdays were the only day for court.
I made the first date, at which I learned that the information I was given was incorrect, and then was given a date for a pretrial conference. Then the COVID-19 pandemic started, and the date was postponed. At first, they refused to do a phone interview but eventually they allowed interview. I learned that my only option, as someone at high risk for dying from COVID, was to risk my life to appear in court or pay the fine. And this for a ticket that the body cam evidence clearly showed was in error.
To sum up the burdens in the Monona system: limited options of when to appear (which is especially hard for the disabled and those who have to work) unnecessary extra steps in the process (three appearances and paying of court fees vs one appearance); the assumption of guilt until proven innocent; the refusal to accept the only objective evidence of the truth of the situation and believing the officers report over that objective evidence. To me, it is also an indication of the need to test officers for implicit bias and to hire officers who are more interested in serving and protecting than in exercising power.
Frances Hough
Monona
