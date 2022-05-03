Karlie McKenzie throws no-hitter against Fort Atkinson; Monona Grove softball sweeps Milton, defeats Madison Memorial

Freshman Cathryn Zegadlo hit a home run in a Monona Grove 6-1 win over Madison Memorial on Monday, May 2.
Zegadlo hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and senior Paige Hanson hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth. Senior pitcher Karlie McKenzie struck out 16, pitching a complete game.
Monona Grove is 12-0 on the season.
Monona Grove 6, Madison Memorial 1
Madison Memorial 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 2
Monona Grove 0 0 0 1 3 2 X — 6 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 7-6-1-0-16-0); MM: Jaskowiak (L; 5-5-4-1-10-1), Finkelmeyer (1-2-2-2-2-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Zegadlo HR, Lee 2x2 (2B), Hanson 3B; MM: Jaskowiak 2x3, Williams 1x3, Capuano 1x3.
Monona Grove 7, Milton 2
The Silver Eagles rallied with runs in the sixth and seventh inning to defeat Milton 7-2 on Thursday, April 28.
Olivya Lang hit the go-ahead single which scored Bree Loushine. Paige Hanson recorded two RBIs. Pitcher Karlie McKenzie held the Redhawks to one hit, striking out 13 batters.
Monona Grove is tied with Beaver Dam for first place in the Badger-East Conference standings.
Monona Grove 7, Milton 2
Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 0 4 3 — 7 12 0
Milton 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 1 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 7-1-2-2-13-4); M: Baker (L; 7-12-7-4-8-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Loushine 3x4, Mayfield 2x5 (3B), Lee 3B; M: Reed 2B.
Monona Grove 17, Fort Atkinson 0
Karlie McKenzie struck out 10 over five no-hit innings as Monona Grove routed host Fort Atkinson 17-0 in a Badger-East Conference softball game on Wednesday, April 28.
McKenzie walked three and threw 44 of her 73 pitches for strikes, facing two over the minimum for the Silver Eagles, who remained unbeaten in league play and tied with Beaver Dam for first place.
The Silver Eagles scored three two-out runs in the first, including two on a double by Bree Loushine, who hit a two-run home run to right in the second to make it 8-0.
Emma Lee and Dani Lucey also homered for MG, which had 21 hits including nine for extra bases.
MONONA GROVE 17, FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Monona Grove 350 18 -- 17 21 0
Fort Atkinson 000 00 -- 0 0 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- MG: McKenzie (W; 5-0-0-0-3-10); FA: Klauer (L; 4.1-17-13-13-1-0), Holzli (0.2-4-4-4-2-0).
Leading hitters -- MG: Mayfield 2x4, Lucey 2x4 (2B, HR), Lee 2x4 (HR), Hanson 4x4 (2 2B), Loushine 3x3 (2B, HR), McKenzie 3x4 (2B), Ritzema 3x4 (2B).
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
Monona Grove 3, Milton 1
Senior Karlie McKenzie struck out 16 batters in a Monona Grove 3-1 victory over Milton on Tuesday, April 26.
“Her control has really been elevated from last year,” said Monona Grove coach Chris Uschan. “She’s a stronger pitcher, she’s thrown faster, but she’s able to recover from a bad couple of pitches and dial herself back in and get the strikeouts.”
The Silver Eagles got all of their runs in the first inning. Senior Paige Hanson scored junior Dani Lucey, sophomore Bree Loushine drove in senior Emma Lee and Hanson scored after junior Liz Priebusch reached on an error.
“Liz is a very coachable kid. She’s putting the ball in play, she’s a plus 400 hitter and I’ll take that all day,” said Uschan.
That was plenty of run support for McKenzie, who held Milton hitless for six innings. In the top of the sixth, the Redhawks cut the lead to 3-1 on an RBI single.
The rally was cut short after Loushine fielded a potential hit in right field and fired the ball to first, throwing the runner out for the final out in the inning.
“She’s thinking ahead, she knows where to go and she won’t let the team down. That kid hustles more than anybody,” said Uschan.
McKenzie ended the game by striking out the side in the seventh, giving Monona Grove the 3-1 victory.
Monona Grove 3, Milton 1
Milton 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 1 1
Monona Grove 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (W; 7-1-1-0-16-2); M: Baker (L; 6-7-3-2-6-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Lee 2x3, Hanson 1x3, Perez 1x2; M: Briggs 2B.