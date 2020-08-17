Bank of Sun Prairie announced the introduction of a new mobile-first, financial education resource to help Bank of Sun Prairie customers and community members build financial health and confidence for themselves and their families. The Financial Fitness Center is available, free of charge, in partnership with EVERFI Inc., a leader in financial wellness technology solutions.
The Financial Fitness Center offers a robust library of learning topics around personal financial education concepts including budgeting, investing, homeownership, retirement planning and more. The interactive financial education platform is designed to provide customers with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed just-in-time financial decisions.
“The time is right to launch this free resource for our customers and our community members. We also offer virtual group trainings to schools, nonprofits and businesses.” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president, CEO and chairman of the board.
Reach out to Deb Krebs at deb.krebs@bankofsunprairie.com or 467-1781 to schedule training.
Bank of Sun Prairie has branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
