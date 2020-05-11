It’s down to seven.
Suggestions for the name of the new elementary school being built in Cottage Grove have been narrowed to seven, and the ad hoc naming committee is conducting a second-round survey based on those names.
The final list features these suggestions: Burr Oaks, Forest Hill, Forest View, Granite Ridge, Moraine, Savannah Heights and Woodside.
Because the theme of the new school is connected to habitats, many of the names on the list are nature-based and have connections to Wisconsin and Cottage Grove.
For example, Cottage Grove was named for a grove of burr oaks in which one of the area's earliest settlers, William C. Wells, built a cottage. Cottage Grove is also home to several woods and forests, including the Vethe School Forest. Granite is a state symbol of Wisconsin and is native to the state. A moraine is a mass of rocks carried down and deposited by a glacier, a prominent geological formation in this area. An oak savannah is a type of lightly forested grass land where oaks are the dominant tree.
Residents are invited to take the survey be visiting https://mononagrove.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eJnao3ptn69Ckfj.
The survey will be open through 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
The survey also includes a few other questions as well.
Survey takers can weigh in on whether they support adding "identifiers" to the school names, including existing schools? Examples include words such as “primary,” “intermediate,” “elementary” and “middle.”
The final question relates to the name of the existing Cottage Grove School. When the new school opens in 2021, Cottage Grove School will serve grades 1-2 and will be one of three elementary-level schools in Cottage Grove. Residents are askwed whether they support changing the name of that school.
