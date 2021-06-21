Cottage Grove Fireman drop a pair against Monona, Portage

Cottage Grove dropped its match-up against Portage 13-8 on Sunday, June 20.
Cottage Grove opened the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Portage took the lead with two runs in the second and two more in the third to go up 4-1. The Fireman responded with a run in the bottom of the third and fourth, cutting the deficit to 4-3.
Portage then put some distance on the lead with a sixth-run fifth inning. Two runs by the Skeeters in the sixth pushed the score to 12-3.
Cottage Grove continued to battle back with two runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth, cutting the lead to 12-8. An insurance run by Portage in the top of the ninth moved the final score to 13-8.
Nick Herbig, Tristen Herber, Paul Patten and Mitch Kelsey all had two hits at the plate for the Fireman. Cottage Grove's record stands at 2-2 on the year.
Monona 10
Cottage Grove 5
The Fireman fell to the Monona Braves 10-5 on Friday, June 18.
Monona started off with two runs in the first inning, while Cottage Grove added a run in the bottom of the frame. The Braves pushed their lead to 3-1 in the top of the third.
Cottage Grove tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with two runs, and took a 5-3 lead after two runs in the fifth. Monona pulled ahead again after a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Four additional runs in the top of the ninth gave Monona a 10-5 victory.
Mitch Kelsey hit a home run for the Fireman, and Pete Strommen recorded three hits. Graham Schroeder-Gasser and Paul Patten both went two for five in the loss.
Cottage Grove 11
Poynette 4
The Cottage Grove Fireman defeated the Poynette Indians 11-4 on Sunday, June 13.
Tristen Herber went four for five at the plate, and Pete Strommen went three for five in the victory. Bob Blakley and Paul Patten had two hits for Cottage Grove.
Graham Schroeder-Gasser hit his second home run of the season and had three hits, and Dan Karlin-Kamin went deep and recorded three hits.