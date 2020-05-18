The Monona Landmarks Commission is encouraging the public to take part in a self-guided biking or walking tour of Monona’s historic landmarks. May is both National Historic Preservation Month and National Bike Month.
The city has 22 locally designated landmarks of cultural, historical and architectural significance to the city that are included in the self-guided tour. A digital map of all the sites is located on the city’s website at mymonona.com.
“The commission is excited to revive the maps that were created based on the Monona Landmarks Book,” said Doug Plowman, city planner. “This is a perfect time to help people learn about the history that exists within their community.”
The Landmarks Commission reviews all potential landmark sites that exemplify or reflect the broad cultural, political, economic or social history of the nation, state or community, and are identified with historic persons or with important events in national, state or local history. The commission also reviews alterations to designated landmark properties and structures.
