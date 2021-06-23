Monona Grove boys tennis concludes season at state

The Monona Grove boys’ tennis season came to a close at the state tournament in Eau Claire on Friday, June 18.
Chase Lindwall runs the baseline in his first match against Benjamin Bembenek. Lindwall won against Bembenek 6-3, 6-1.
After securing a first-round bye, Chase Lindwall won his singles match 6-3, 6-1 against Benjamin Bembenek of West Bend West on Thursday, June 17. In his next match, Lindwall fell to undefeated Solomon Dunsirn 6-2, 6-1 of Neenah on Friday, June 18. Martin Blagoev of Kenosha Indian Trail won the singles title in Division 1.
In doubles, Henry Walsh and Lance Nelson won their first-round match 6-1, 6-2 against Joe Tarkowski and Andy Li of Muskego on Thursday. On Friday, Walsh and Nelson fell to the undefeated tandem of Owen Kendler and Michael Francken 6-2, 6-2. Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen of Brookfield East won the doubles title in Division 1.
Henry Walsh, front, and Lance Nelson, back, compete in their first-round match against Joe Tarkowksi and Andy Li of Muskego. Walsh and Nelson …