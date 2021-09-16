Monona Grove cross country results from Madison West

At the Madison West Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Monona Grove girls finished second and the boys finished fourth.
The Silver Eagles were led by senior Allison Yundt, who ran a time of 21 minutes and 35.77 seconds, finishing in 14th place. Right behind Yundt was junior Erica Eastman (21:39.95), who took15th.
In 18th place was senior Elena Kozich (22:13.02) and freshman Toni Kozich (22:14.79) took 19th. Freshman Eden Nath (22:24.41) finished in 24th. Sophomores Aaliyah Rogers (22:36.02) and Riley Zielke (22:36.85) ran to 31st and 32nd finishes.
For the boys, senior Jacob Anderson (17.19.11) scored a seventh-place finish. Senior Collin Nelson ran to a 13th-place time of 17:33.74.
Seniors Drew Sengos (18:39.44) ended in 25th, Logan Aro (18:40.85) scored 27th and Enzo Derosa (18:53.20) finished in 29th place.
Senior Brandon Rogers finished right behind Derosa with a time of 18:54.10 in 30th. Senior Kinhkha Tran (19:35.46) ended in 42nd place.
Team scores girls: Madison West 28, Monona Grove 87, Beaver Dam 88, Madison East 105, Stoughton 139, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 149, Milton 170, Pulaski 177.
Team scores boys: Verona Area 33, Madison West 53, Stoughton 72, Monona Grove 101, Madison East 136, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 170, Janesville Parker 199, Milton 207, Pulaski 229.