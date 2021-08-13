The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization shook things up on the course by participating in a pink ball team event for 18-holes on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
In a pink ball game, golfers are placed on teams where one player will use the pink ball for a hole. For the next hole, another player on the team plays the pink ball, and golfers continue to alternate playing the ball after each hole.
If the pink ball gets hit into the woods or into a water hazard where it cannot be retrieved, the team is disqualified. The team that has the lowest score while playing the pink ball wins the match.
The winning team consisted of Jan Tremain, Gail Holmberg and Wendy Lehr. Second place consisted of April Mickelson, Pat Clifford and Marlene Lee.
The nine-hole golfers played a regular match with Marti Tenzer winning flight one. Virginia Newcomb finished in second place and Carol Schneider finished in third.
Lora Kauter won flight two with Barb Johnston, Mary Heynis and Vicki O’Kane finishing in a tie for second place. Flight three was won by Pam Reich.