To the editor,
Counted amongst the many, many things that I simply do not now understand is: “Why do lots of our indigent adults, and those who struggle mightily, support Donald Trump?” And that question was recently revisited, between my ears, upon watching an interview of Professor Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Laureate in economics, who now teaches at Columbia University.
He’d dropped out of sight recently, but I dredged up a letter that I wrote to my brother in the early days of Trump’s presidency, when each of our mightily-appreciative adults was given a federal-government-issued check in the amount of $100. And Trump called to his stage several recipients of those checks, who enthusiastically expressed reasons for their appreciation.
One noted that his wife and he were “thinking about adding a room to their house,” and another noted that “he could now afford to send his son to college!”
And, in my letter, I mentioned that, unlike his dad, 20 years earlier, “W” was being steadfast in keeping his campaign promise not to raise taxes, even in the face of conducting unfunded military adventures in the Middle East. Anyway, in an interview at that time, Professor Stiglitz laid out his reason – just one! – for our rapidly-exploding national debt, exclusively at the feet of Republican tax policy, thus: “Since the mid-’50s, our nation's wealthiest citizens have not paid their fair share of taxes.”
Adding absolutely nothing about the unfunded military adventurism of that day! Which then inspired me to get real literary-like. I concluded my letter, thus:
“I now think of a re-write of Steinbeck's novella, ‘Of Mice and Men,’ with a typical, embodied, financially put-upon supporter of Trump taking on the role of (the character) Lennie, ‘a man of tremendous size, with the mind of a young child.’ Who would implore George (Mr. Trump), his comforter and protector, to: ‘Please! – tell me again about that farm we'll soon own. Please! What will it be like? Where we'll live! With all the beautiful animals. And that big farmhouse, and the rooms, and the food, and the living. And rooms, and the food. Where we'll both live!’
“‘And please tell me about how our airports and roads and how they will be made great again. All made possible by cutting taxes! And please tell me, once more, about our beautiful farm!’”
And telling Lennie about that beautiful farm is something that, unto this very day, George continues to do! Thanks to them tax cuts and rebates … what benefit mostly the poor!
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.