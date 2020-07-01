The identity of a woman who died as the result of a Monday, June 22, motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash has been announced.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office said Tuesday, June 30, the victim is Connie M. Estrada, 29, of Windsor.
A Madison Police Department traffic specialist will ask the Dane County District Attorney to charge a 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman, the car's driver, with hit-and-run causing death.
The crash occurred in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road in Madison and was reported to authorities at or about 1:08 a.m.
Madison police said Estrada was walking with her boyfriend when she began to cross Cottage Grove Road near Walgreens. As she did, the boyfriend saw a black Dodge Charger strike the victim. He said the car stopped very briefly and then took off.
Estrada was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased five days later. A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, June 29. Preliminary results of the examination confirm Estrada died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
Additional testing is underway.
This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
