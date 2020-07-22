Gathering Waters: Wisconsin’s Alliance for Land Trusts announces the winners of Wisconsin’s 2020 Land Conservation Leadership Awards. Each award recognizes an individual or individuals, land trust, partnership or other conservation group that demonstrates outstanding commitment, accomplishment and leadership in protecting Wisconsin’s special places.
“We’re thrilled to recognize the achievements of these remarkable conservation leaders,” said Mike Carlson, executive director at Gathering Waters. “Each of the award winners has made a positive impact in their communities through their dedication to protecting Wisconsin’s land, water, wildlife and way of life. Their work has provided tangible benefits to the people living and working in Wisconsin.”
The award with a Harold “Bud” Jordahl Distinction honors a nominee involved in extraordinary land conservation projects and accomplishments throughout their career.
This year’s Harold “Bud” Jordahl Lifetime Achievement Award winner is Peter McKeever of Monona. His passion for land protection and his skills as an attorney have made a lasting contribution to land conservation across Wisconsin.
For the last 30 years, McKeever has helped people understand and apply the laws and regulations guiding land use, real estate and environmental protection. He has worked with more than 20 Wisconsin land trusts and countless other conservation organizations, offering legal advice to permanently protect thousands of acres of land and water resources in the state.
“Peter is a skilled and respected attorney, who brings a sense of humor, compassion, generosity and an air of mutual respect to his work,” said Terrie Cooper, community conservation director, Door County Land Trust. “He’s one of the few attorneys in the state with the intimate knowledge and skills needed to address the unique challenges land trusts face.”
McKeever’s commitment to land protection was clear early in his career.
After earning a master’s degree and a law degree from the UW Law School. he had many career options. Instead of joining a large law firm, he dedicated himself to public interest work. After 12 years in Green Bay where he volunteered with numerous conservation organizations, he became the state director and a vice president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Nature Conservancy. He helped lead an effort to raise $14 million in three years to Protect Wisconsin’s Last Great Places.
During his 10-year tenure at The Nature Conservancy, the chapter protected more than 19,000 acres in Wisconsin. He also served on the governor’s blue ribbon task force in 1997 and he served for many years on the Department of Natural Resources Stewardship Program Advisory Council.
After leaving The Nature Conservancy, Peter formed Heart Lake Conservation Associates and consulted with land trusts and other conservation organizations, later joining the Conservation Consulting Group. He also was associated with the Madison law firm Garvey McNeil and Associates for 15 years, representing people on a wide variety of environmental and land use issues and disputes.
McKeever and his wife, Marena Kehl, donated a conservation easement on their 75 acres of woods and wetland on the Deerskin River, in Vilas County, to Northwoods Land Trust in 2015.
Today, as a solo practitioner, he devotes his law practice to helping landowners, nonprofit land trusts and other environmental organizations find creative solutions to reach their land protection goals.
“Peter offers professional and experienced legal guidance to the land trust community at very reasonable rates,” said Rose Phillips, executive director of Glacial Lakes Conservancy. “His services make it clear that he truly cares about protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources. It’s more than his work; it’s his passion and his legacy.”
McKeever also served six years as an elected alderman in Monona and currently serves as vice chair of the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission. These positions give him insight into community conservation needs.
In lieu of an awards celebration this year, Gathering Waters’ staff or board members will present the awards to the recipients at various local events around the state as the public health situation allows.
