To the editor,
I am writing in support of a full time, five-day week, opening of the schools in the Monona Grove School District fall of 2020. It is very important for the mental health of the students to return to a normal school schedule. Also, in-class one-on-one instruction is much more effective for the rote learning skills that young people need to be functional adults. Sporadic burning of learning pathways does not develop a person’s mind properly.
It is also essential to the community at large that the school take the lead on providing a predictable full-time schedule for the parents and their employers to count on. Each school district is dependent on a solid tax base for funding. Disrupting the parents’ ability to support the financial needs of the district is losing scenario.
I encourage the MG School Board to take the lead and contact the Wisconsin DPI superintendent for a full-time five-day week opening of the schools statewide. Hiding behind the mandate of others is not the mark of true leadership for the community and the students you are elected to serve.
Richard Wood
Cottage Grove
