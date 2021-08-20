Pat Mackesey Scholarship Committee awards scholarships to local students

The Pat Mackesey Scholarship Committee awarded four $2,500 scholarship winners from the Monona Grove class of 2021.
Pictured (from left) are above are scholarship recipients Camille Simmons and Quentin Simmons, Presley, Jack and Katy Mackesey and recipient Zoe Jenk-Recker. Samantha Klinke, pictured in a second photo, is the fourth recipient.
The Pat Mackesey Scholarship Fund has awarded $29,000 to deserving Monona Grove graduates in five years. The MackFest golf outing which recently wrapped up our five year run. Even though the golf outing is ending, the scholarship fund will continue to award scholarships.