In a unanimous vote, the Monona Grove School Board has approved sending grades three to five back to in-person learning on Feb. 8.
Students and faculty have been operating under a fully virtual learning model since early March, when the district shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.
As of mid-October, the board had approved grades 4k through two to return to in-person learning on a limited, hybrid basis on Jan. 25. Grades three through five will now be utilizing the same program, titled the AB/AB model, but begin two weeks later on Feb. 8.
While the board did approve the motion to send students back to physical schools, students will still have the option to remain 100% virtual as they are now. Families will need to alert the district of their preference by Jan. 6 and will receive their official cohort assignment on Jan. 25.
Students who decide to return to school for the AB/AB hybrid instructional model will be split into two cohorts, and receive two days of physical face to face learning a week. They will be split among ‘Cohort A’ and ‘Cohort B’ on a randomized basis, while ‘Cohort C’ is reserved for fully virtual students.
Cohort A will attend physical school on Monday and Thursday, while Cohort B attends on Tuesday and Friday.
Kristen Langer, principal of Glacial Drumlin School in Cottage Grove, said that while the transition is doable, faculty will need ample adjustment time.
“Our staff is stressed and it’s hard. I do think the teachers are kind of in shock right now, but I think with the timeline that’s been created, unless we run into major glitches, we can make it work by February,” Langer said.
Depending on which cohort a student ends up in, several students will be assigned a new teacher.
As for grades six through 12, Olson said the middle school could move forward to a hybrid model by mid-to-late March, but no solid timeframe has been given for grades nine through 12.
Despite the lack of a concrete timeline for high schoolers, Monona Grove High School Principal Mitchal McGrath said the school feels prepared after witnessing the elementary planning process.
A detailed plan for grades six through eight will be presented at the board’s next meeting.
The board is officially set to meet on Jan. 13, but members are tentatively planning a special meeting as soon as Dec. 28.
