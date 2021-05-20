On Wednesday, the Cottage Grove Police Department has reported "numerous thefts from autos and stolen vehicles the past two days and nights."
According to a news flash from the department, "it appears there is a small group of individuals taking advantage of open garage doors and open vehicles. These individuals have been known to enter houses and take phones, purses, wallets, garage door openers and other valuables."
The department reminded residents to lock houses, garage doors and vehicles at all times.