Monona police believe a home shot at several times with a BB gun was targeted incident.
A Monona Police Department news release reported a home in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue was damaged from BBs at about 5:23 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Three windows, a piece of siding and a piece of house trim were damaged.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or you can text “Monona” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
