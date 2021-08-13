If all goes according to plan, the Silver Eagles should return most of their lineup from the alternate-fall season, however each player will still have to compete for a varsity spot.
“Every year I tell the girls at our preseason meeting, which we had in the middle of July, nobody has a spot from last year going into the following year. Everybody earns their spots,” said Monona Grove head coach John Willauer.
Returning for Monona Grove includes junior Kate Walsh and sophomore Marissa Light, who qualified for state last season as a doubles team. The pair could either return to the court as a doubles team, or they could be split up as singles players, which remains up in the air as the Silver Eagles begin their first team practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
“If we are a stronger team with them playing doubles, that’s the route we’ll go, but if we’re a stronger team with them playing singles, that would be the route we would look at,” said Willauer.
The Silver Eagles will look to fill the spot of Maggie Davis, who graduated this offseason. Even though Monona Grove only has to fill one position, Coach Willauer stresses how big of a hole it is to fill.
“She did a fabulous job for us last year,” said Willauer. “She jumped from three doubles all the way to one singles and was just a couple of points from making it to the state tournament in the alt-fall spring season. She will definitely be missed.”
Seniors Paige Hanson and Mary Clark will return after playing in singles competition last season.
The Silver Eagles open up the season on Saturday, Aug. 14 with the Dane County Invitational. Monona Grove will face Madison Memorial, DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette, McFarland, Stoughton and Sun Prairie East at Ahuska Park and Quann Park at 7:30 a.m.