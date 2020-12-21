As he did dozens of times as the placekicker for the Monona Grove High School football, Collin Larsh came through when his team needed him in the Dec. 19 Big Ten football clash between Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Larsh was successful on a 30-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give the Badgers a 20-17 win over the Golden Gophers.
After making the kick, Larsh was mobbed by his joyful teammates on the field, and later, they all celebrated with Paul Bunyan’s Axe, awarded to the winner of the annual game between the two teams.
Brandon Beckwith, Larsh’s head coach at Monona Grove, said he was happy to see his former player make the kick under difficult circumstances.
“Every time Collin steps on the field to do his job, he takes it very seriously and takes an immense amount of pride in being perfect,” he said. “With that being said, kicking a game winner, no matter the distance, comes with an extraordinary amount of pressure. Versus Iowa, Collin missed a 47 yard field goal and missed a field goal early in the game versus Minnesota. As a perfectionist and a competitor, I know that bothered him.
“What makes me most proud is how he battled through those two misses, overcame adversity and confidently drilled the next two huge kicks knowing that his teammates, coaches, and Badger fans from all over the state were counting on him to do his part in finishing off a great victory for the Axe.”
The win improved Wisconsin’s record to 3-3 and will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Dec. 30 against Wake Forest in Charlotte, N.C .
Larsh also kicked a 38-yard field goal against the Gophers and converted on two extra points. Larsh has made 5-of-7 field goals in 2020 and 17 extra points for 32 points.
Larsh joined UW after his graduation from Monona Grove High School in 2017.
He made 82-of-86 extra point attempts and 9-of-13 field goal tries in his high school career. He was credited with 55 touchbacks on kickoffs in 2016 when the Silver Eagles qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 state title game against Brookfield East. MG lost 42-36.
Larsh was selected the Badgers’ No. 1 placekicker in 2019 after the graduation of Rafael Gaglianone. Larsh was successful on 12-of-18 field goals and 53-of-54 extra points. Larsh made 2-of-3 field goals, including a career-long 44 yarder, when Wisconsin took on Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl. Unfortunately, the Badgers fell to the Ducks 28-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.